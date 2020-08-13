CMS volleyball uses strong service game, picks up 2-1 win over Tullahoma

Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider volleyball team used a dominant service game to get a thrilling two sets to one victory over visiting Tullahoma on Wednesday – a match you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series.
After dominating at the service line in a 25-8 win in set one, the Lady Raiders dropped the second set and were trailing 14-12 in the deciding set, just one point from losing, but Addison McCullough stepped up at the service line and a good rally by the Lady Raiders gave them a 16-14 win and the 2-1 match win.
With the win, CMS improves to 2-0 on the year. The Lady Raiders return to action Monday, Aug. 17, when they travel to Harris.
CMS head coach Tori Taylor will be a guest Saturday on the Coffee Coaches Show, which airs from 10-11 a.m. on Thunder Radio and is broadcast live from Al White Ford-Lincoln.