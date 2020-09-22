CMS volleyball to host CTC tournament Saturday

After wrapping up the regular season 8-3 in conference play and in third place, the Coffee Middle School Lady Raider volleyball team will be hosting the CTC Conference tournament Saturday at the middle school.
Coffee County will play at 10 a.m. Saturday in the quarter-final round against an opponent yet to be determined.
With a win, the Lady Raiders will advance to the semi-final round at 2 p.m. against either North Franklin or Tullahoma. A win in that match would put CMS in the championship match at 3 p.m. Saturday.