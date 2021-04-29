CMS track sending one to state meet

Coffee County Track & Field had one athlete qualify for the state track meet during the sectionals this week.
Tyler Smith placed second in the shotput with a distance of 41-7 – just about 2 feet shy of first place, but good enough to qualify for the TMSAA state meet.
CMS had other athletes perform well and set personal records at the sectionals, including Sophie McInturff setting a personal record in the 1600 meter with a time of 5:36.86 to place 7th. McInturff also set a PR in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:33.94, which also placed 7th.
Other competitors include Jade Lenhart, who placed 5th in discus at 73-1.50. Jacob Anderson placed 5th in boys discus at 100-0 and Smith 6th at 97-2. Lenhart also performed well in the girl’s shotput, throwing 23-10.