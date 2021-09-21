CMS throttles Warren County on homecoming night

Because of COVID-19 issues, scheduling conflicts other circumstances, the Coffee Middle School Red Raider football team only got to play one home football this fall.
And the Raiders put on an absolute show. CMS led 34-0 at the half and cruised to a 41-20 win over visiting Warren County Tuesday night – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series.
Caiden Martin dazzled all night for the Raiders, piling up 237 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns. He added a 25 yard interception return for a touchdown and scooped up a Warren County onside kick attempt and sprinted 53 yards for a touchdown to cap his night with 5 scores.
Leighton Yancer added a 4 yard touchdown run for the Raiders and Deonte Debroussard had an interception for the Raider defense.
The win keeps CMS unbeaten on the year.