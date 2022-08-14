CMS takes third at Saturday volleyball playday

Coffee County Central High School volleyball welcomed several middle school teams from across the area to their annual tournament on Saturday at CHS.
The Coffee Middle Lady Raider team made out with a third place finish, going 3-2 on the day.
The CMS Lady Raiders ended up getting knocked out in the semi-finals by Eagleville, who went on to win the tournament championship. Meanwhile, the CMS Lady Raider JV went 2-2 to take 5th place, falling to eventual champion South Lincoln.
The tournament performance comes after the Lady Raiders are fresh off a 2-1 win over Tullahoma on Thursday: 25-20, 21-25 and 15-9.
The CMS varsity improves to 5-2 on the season. They will travel to Harris Middle Monday and Warren County Tuesday before returning home to take on North Franklin on Thursday.