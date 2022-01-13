CMS splits with Harris in regular season finale

The regular season wrapped up for Coffee Middle School’s basketball teams on the road Thursday night at Harris Middle School.
CMS Lady Raiders 67, Harris Eaglettes 13
Coffee County took care of business and finished the season sweep of Harris. Natalie Barnes led the way with 17 points, followed closely by Ella Arnold with 15 and Kaysen Morgan with 8.
The win caps a 17-2 regular season with an 11-1 conference record for the Lady Raiders. The JV Lady Raiders also won big, shutting out Harris 32-0.
Raiders 23, Harris 30
With Harris resting some starters, the Raiders jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter. But the Eagles worked some regulars back into the lineup and slowly but surely came back – outscoring the Raiders 30-8 over the next three quarters.
Levi Rollman led the Raiders with 8 points – all coming in the first half. Luke Campbell pitched in 6.
The Raiders close a tough regular season with a 4-13 record, going 2-10 in conference play.
The CTC tournament begins next week at South Middle in Cowan. Thunder Radio will post brackets when we have them.