CMS softball rolls over White County 22-0

Coffee Middle’s Lady Raiders went on the road and took care of business Wednesday night, rolling over White County 22-0 in a mercy-rule shortened game.
CMS started the game red hot, pounding out 10 hits in the first inning and taking an early 10-0 lead. Ella Arnold, Kellie Tucker, Channah Gannon and Kaitlyn Anderson each had multi-hit first innings. Arnold, Tucker and Gannon each scored twice in the opening frame.
Coffee County was able to work multiple players into the game throughout the night.
The Lady Raiders are now 7-3 on the season. They host South on Thursday.