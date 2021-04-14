CMS softball, baseball both fall to Tullahoma

After beating Tullahoma on Monday, the Coffee Middle Lady Raiders could not complete the sweep, falling 6-4 to the Lady Cats Tuesday on the road.
Tullahoma scored five runs in the first inning to take control, powered by 3 hits and a pair of walks. The Lady Cats would only score one run for the rest of the game.
Coffee County just couldn’t put together enough runs to come from behind.
Channah Gannon doubled and scored in the first and the Lady Raiders got a pair of runs from the bottom of the order in the second when Samantha Cothran walked and scored and Cara Newlin singled and scored.
But the Lady Raiders couldn’t put together a serious scoring threat in the final two innings.
CMS Baseball falls 6-5
Three Tullahoma runs in the bottom of the sixth were detrimental as the CMS Raiders fell on the road 5-4 – their first conference loss of the season. The loss drops CMS to 10-2 overall.
Cole Pippenger led CMS at the plate with a pair of hits. Grant McCollough and Colter Neel each had RBIs for Coffee County.
Evan Kirby was solid on the mound for the Raiders despite the loss – striking out four over four innings of work.
The Raiders are scheduled to travel to Harris on Wednesday, weather permitting.