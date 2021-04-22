CMS soccer wins round one of CTC tournament

Coffee Middle School School piled up 9 goals in a 9-0 win over White County in the first round of the CTC tournament Wednesday night.
The Red Raiders got goals from 6 different players.
Manny Gonzales, Emanuel Rodriguez and Trey Caron each scored two goals. Meanwhile, Luke Campbell, Samuel Medina and Kameron Pobanz scored one goal apiece.
Liam Brown had a relatively easy night in goal, saving his one and only attempt as the Raider defense didn’t allow anything deep in their territory.
CMS will play in the semi-finals of the tournament in Tullahoma at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Harris Middle School. The winner of that game will play in the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday.