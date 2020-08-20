CMS soccer falls to Tullahoma 8-1

Coffee County Middle School’s Lady Raider soccer team dropped to 1-1 on the season Thursday afternoon with an 8-1 loss to Tullahoma.
In a game you heard on Thunder Radio as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series, Coffee County fell behind 4-1 at half. The Lady Raiders trailed 2-0 when seventh grader Sadie Moore launched a perfect corner kick that Jasmine Norris connected on to find the back of the net and cut the deficit to 2-1.
But the Tullahoma offense was too powerful, pulling ahead 4-1 by halftime and 8-1 with the final goal coming with 25 seconds to play.
The Lady Raiders have a week off before traveling to North for a 5:30 p.m. start on Aug. 27.