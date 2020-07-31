CMS releases football schedule; to play conference only

Coffee County Middle School has released its football schedule for the fall 2020 season – what will be a shortened season due to COVID-19.
The Red Raiders will open the season on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at home against rival Tullahoma. It will be the first of six CTC conference games, The CMS Raiders normally play eight games – six conference and two non-conference – but were forced to shorten the season to conference only contests.
“Due to COVID-19 and finishing in time for basketball, we are only playing conference games,” explained CMS athletic director Kyle Harris.
The Raiders could have the opportunity to play a seventh game if they reach the CTC conference championship game. The Raiders made it to the title game last year, losing to Tullahoma.
CMS head coach Bryan Morgan and players Brady Wright and Cole Pippenger will be guests Saturday (Aug. 1) on the Coffee Coaches Show from Al White Ford-Lincoln. You can listen to the show from 10-11 a.m. on 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM or stream by clicking here.
The full CMS schedule is below:
Aug. 18 Tullahoma Home 6:30
Aug. 25 Harris Middle Away 6:30
Sept. 1 South Middle Away 6:30
Sept. 8 North Middle ** Home 6:30
Sept. 15 Warren Co. Away 6:30
Sept. 22 White Co. Home 6:30
Oct. 3 CTC Championship Game TBA
**Homecoming Game.