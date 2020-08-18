CMS Raiders rout Tullahoma to open football season

Coffee County Middle School used big plays from Cole Pippenger and a stingy defense to roll past visiting Tullahoma 34-12 Tuesday night at Carden-Jarrell Field.
In a game you heard on Thunder Radio, the Raider defense only gave up one score, in the final seconds with the game well in hand. Tullahoma’s other score came courtesy of a kickoff return.
Offensively for the Raiders, Pippenger put CMS on the board early with a touchdown run, then later connected with Caiden Martin on a short pass for a 32-yard pitch and catch.
Pippenger later scored from 12 yards out, and Martin was able to score again from 8-yards out. Pippenger capped the scoring for the Raiders with a 3-yard quarterback sneak. Pippenger accounted for over 200 yards for the Raiders on the ground and through the air.
The win improves the Raiders to 1-0 on the season. CMS will travel to Harris Middle for another conference game Tuesday, Aug. 25.