CMS Raiders remain unbeaten in conference play with 4-2 win over Tullahoma

Cole Pippenger was solid through five innings and Caleb Crouch notched the save on Monday as the Coffee Middle School Red Raider baseball team beat visiting Tullahoma 4-2 on 8th grade night.
Coffee County took the lead in the bottom of the fifth when Colter Neel hit into a fielder’s choice that sent one across the plate.
Neel finished with a pair of RBIs for Coffee County. Landon Abellana also had an RBI at the plate for CMS.
Pippenger picked up the win after working five and 2/3 innings. He allowed 2 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 11. Caleb Crouch got the last 4 outs on the mound for CMS.
Pippenger also scored a run at the plate on a pair of hits.
The Raiders travel to Tullahoma on Tuesday to complete that series before playing Harris in a makeup game on Wednesday to close the regular season.