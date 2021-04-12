CMS Raiders remain unbeaten in conference play with 4-2 win over Tullahoma

Colter Neel approaches a ground ball for the CMS Red Raiders Monday, April 12, 2021. — Thunder Radio photo by Holly Peterson

Cole Pippenger was solid through five innings and Caleb Crouch notched the save on Monday as the Coffee Middle School Red Raider baseball team beat visiting Tullahoma 4-2 on 8th grade night.

Coffee County took the lead in the bottom of the fifth when Colter Neel hit into a fielder’s choice that sent one across the plate.

Neel finished with a pair of RBIs for Coffee County. Landon Abellana also had an RBI at the plate for CMS.

Pippenger picked up the win after working five and 2/3 innings. He allowed 2 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 11. Caleb Crouch got the last 4 outs on the mound for CMS.

Pippenger also scored a run at the plate on a pair of hits.

The Raiders travel to Tullahoma on Tuesday to complete that series before playing Harris in a makeup game on Wednesday to close the regular season.