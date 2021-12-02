CMS Raiders pick up road win in Woodbury

A big second half from David Lewis and a 9 point fourth quarter helped the Coffee Middle School Red Raiders end a losing skid and beat Cannon County 31-22 Thursday night in Woodbury.
The win snaps a 5 game losing skid for the Raiders.
Lewis had a big second half for CMS. He finished with a team-high 14 points, with 11 coming in the final two periods.
Jase Cashion added six points for the Raiders in the win.
CMS is now 2-8. They return to CTC play Monday night at Harris. They will play Westwood on Tuesday, Dec. 7.