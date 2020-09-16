CMS Raiders move to 5-0 with win over Warren County

Coffee Middle School’s Red Raider football team moved one step closer to the CTC championship game with a 31-0 drubbing of Warren County in McMinnville Tuesday night.
The win moves the Raiders to 5-0 on the season with only White County left. The Raiders will host the Warriors Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday night in McMinnville, the Raiders easily cruised to the win with the starters playing only the first half and the production was evenly spread around. Caiden Martin picked up a six yard touchdown run, Cole Pippenger connected with Colter Neel on a 30-yard scoring strike, Gavin Blocker ripped off a 60-yard touchdown run, Hannah Proctor scored from 3-yards out and Caiden Martin added a field goal.