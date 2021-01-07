CMS Raiders hold off 4th quarter rally for CTC win

Down two starters, the Coffee Middle School Red Raiders withstood a 16-point fourth quarter onslaught and picked up a 39-36 CTC win Thursday night at Warren County.
Evan Kirby was able to navigate foul trouble and still pace Coffee County with strong play in the paint – finishing with 15 points. Brady Wright added two big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to keep Coffee County in front. Wright finished with 8 points.
Courtland Farrar added 8 points for the Raiders, Brennan Young 4 and Jase Cashion 2. The Raiders were minus starters Colter Neel and Cole Pippenger for the night.
The win improves the Red Raiders to 7-3 on the season (all conference games). The Raiders will host North Franklin on Monday, Jan. 11.