CMS Raiders fall to Oakland in opening round of sectional

Coffee County got double-digit points from Cole Pippenger and Evan Kirby, but the Raider middle schoolers couldn’t keep pace with Oakland and lost 54-39 in the first round of the TMSAA Section 2 Tournament Tuesday night, Feb. 2 at Rocky Fork Middle School.
The Raiders led 12-10 after one quarter, but an 18-point second quarter by Oakland but the Raiders in a hole they couldn’t climb out of.
Pippenger led the Raiders with 15 points and Kirby added 14. Colter Neel pitched in 4 points, Brady Wright and Brennan Young each pitched in 3.
The CMS Lady Raiders are still alive in their bracket of the tournament. They will play Oakland Middle School at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Stewarts Creek Middle School.