CMS Raiders drop close contest to Harris

Missed free throws and open looks around the bucket that wouldn’t fall cost the Coffee Middle Red Raiders Thursday night, as the Raiders fell 32-24 to visiting Harris.
The Raiders were able to cut a 24-12 deficit to start the fourth quarter down to 27-21 with 1:45 to play and had possession. But they would get no closer.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. LISTEN TO THE AUDIO REPLAY BY CLICKING HERE.
The Raiders struggled offensively all night. CMS was 5-of-17 at the charity stripe and despite executing sets to get open around the basket, couldn’t get shots to fall in the first half.
Jase Cashion paced CMS with 10 points, despite missing the second and third quarters with foul trouble. Luke Campbell added 7 for CMS, David Lewis 5 and Landan Abellana 2.
Javon Lee led Harris with 10 points.
The loss drops Coffee Middle to 0-2 on the young season and 0-1 in conference play.