CMS Raider baseball handles Harris Saturday afternoon

In a make-up game, the Coffee Middle School Red Raiders got four solid innings on the mound from Cole Pippenger and pushed six runs across the plate to drop Harris 6-3 Saturday afternoon.
Pippenger was solid on the mound, striking out 11 batters through four innings of work. He only allowed one Harris hit.
Colter Neel allowed one earned run over two and one-thirds inning of relief, and Evan Kirby pitched two-thirds of an inning and struck out two.
Jase Cashion led the Raiders at the plate with a pair of hits. He also walked once to reach base in all three of his plate appearances. Pippenger scored a pair of runs.
The CMS Raiders remain unbeaten in CTC conference play.