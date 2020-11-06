CMS picks up sweep of Cannon County Thursday

Coffee Middle School made the trip down Highway 53 Thursday and left with a sweep of Cannon County.
The Lady Raiders jumped out to a quick 21-1 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, taking a 21 point performance from Olivia Vinson and spanking Cannon County 56-2.
Seven different Lady Raiders were able to score on the night. Vinson scored 12 of her 21 in the first half, Natalie Barnes finished with 12, Channah Gannon 10, Ava McIntosh 5, Addi Sartain 3, Peyton Graham 4 and Kaylee Mason added a point.
The win is just the latest in a dominant start for the CMS ladies, moving them to 3-0 on the season while outscoring opponents by a combined 175-19.
Meanwhile, the CMS Raiders outscored the Lions 13-9 in the fourth quarter to break a 22-22 tie and leave with a 35-31 win.
Red Raider eighth grader Brennan Young finished with a game high 17 points, but perhaps none were more important than the 9 he scored in the fourth quarter. Young was steady at the charity stripe down the stretch, going 5-for-5 at the line in the fourth quarter. He was 6-for-7 on free-throws for the game.
Cole Pippenger added 12 and Brady Wright dropped a pair of 3-pointers in the first half to finish with six points.
The Raiders are now 2-1 on the season.
Both the Raiders and Lady Raiders are scheduled to return home on Monday, Nov. 9 to host White County in CTC conference games. The girls are set to tip-off at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow. Both games will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the Mid Tenn Turf Hometown Sports Series.