CMS picks up 2-1 win over Westwood in volleyball

Coffee County Middle and Westwood Middle School both had great moments, but it was Coffee Middle hanging on for a 2-1 win at CMS in the cross-town rivalry on Thursday.
Westwood took the first set 25-19, but CMS rebounded to win 25-22 and 15-11 for the match victory.
The win moves CMS to 6-2 on the season.
CMS gets a week off before traveling to White County on Thursday, Sept. 10. Westwood is now 2-1 and will host Tullahoma Middle on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
On Thursday night, Rylee Clark and Keena Sievers each served up three aces for the Lady Rockets. Clark added four digs. Riley Earp had three kills, all in the second set, and also had a pair of service aces.