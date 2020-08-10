CMS opens volleyball season at home Monday

Coffee County Middle School volleyball team opens up its regular season at 5 p.m. Monday when the Lady Raiders play host to Harris Middle in a conference match. First serve is set for 5 p.m.

CMS will return home on Wednesday to host Tullahoma at 5 p.m. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series on Thunder Radio.

Full season schedule below:

CMS volleyball:

Date Time Sport Opponent Location

8/10/205:00 PMcmsvolleyballharrishome
8/12/205:00 PMcmsvolleyballtullahomahome
8/17/205:00 PMcmsvolleyballharrisaway
8/18/205:00 PMcmsvolleyballwarren countyaway
8/20/205:00 PMcmsvolleyballnorth franklinhome
8/24/205:00 PMcmsvolleyballwhite countyhome
8/26/205:00 PMcmsvolleyballtullahomaaway
9/2/205:00 PMcmsvolleyballsouth franklinaway
9/3/205:00 PMcmsvolleyballwestwoodhome
9/10/205:00 PMcmsvolleyballwhite countyaway
9/14/205:00 PMcmsvolleyballwarren coutyhome
9/15/205:00 PMcmsvolleyballsouth franklinhome
9/17/205:00 PMcmsvolleyballnorth franklinaway
9/21/205:00 PMcmsvolleyballwestwoodaway