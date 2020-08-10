CMS opens volleyball season at home Monday

Coffee County Middle School volleyball team opens up its regular season at 5 p.m. Monday when the Lady Raiders play host to Harris Middle in a conference match. First serve is set for 5 p.m.
CMS will return home on Wednesday to host Tullahoma at 5 p.m. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series on Thunder Radio.
Full season schedule below:
CMS volleyball:
Date Time Sport Opponent Location
|8/10/20
|5:00 PM
|cms
|volleyball
|harris
|home
|8/12/20
|5:00 PM
|cms
|volleyball
|tullahoma
|home
|8/17/20
|5:00 PM
|cms
|volleyball
|harris
|away
|8/18/20
|5:00 PM
|cms
|volleyball
|warren county
|away
|8/20/20
|5:00 PM
|cms
|volleyball
|north franklin
|home
|8/24/20
|5:00 PM
|cms
|volleyball
|white county
|home
|8/26/20
|5:00 PM
|cms
|volleyball
|tullahoma
|away
|9/2/20
|5:00 PM
|cms
|volleyball
|south franklin
|away
|9/3/20
|5:00 PM
|cms
|volleyball
|westwood
|home
|9/10/20
|5:00 PM
|cms
|volleyball
|white county
|away
|9/14/20
|5:00 PM
|cms
|volleyball
|warren couty
|home
|9/15/20
|5:00 PM
|cms
|volleyball
|south franklin
|home
|9/17/20
|5:00 PM
|cms
|volleyball
|north franklin
|away
|9/21/20
|5:00 PM
|cms
|volleyball
|westwood
|away