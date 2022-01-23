CMS LADY RAIDERS TAKE CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Coffee Middle School’s Lady Raider basketball team completed a conference championship sweep with a win over South Middle School early Saturday afternoon, a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
CMS beat South Middle 43-28 to win the CTC tournament championship, after winning the regular season title as well. They finished 13-1 in conference play.
Five Lady Raiders were named CTC All-Conference: Kaysen Morgan, Jaydee Nogodula, Adalyn Clark, Ella Arnold and Natalie Barnes.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO AS PART OF THE CAPSTAR BANK / BEN LOMAN CONNECT HOMETOWN SPORTS SERIES. LISTEN TO THE AUDIO REPLAY BY CLICKING HERE.
The Lady Raiders will move on to the TMSAA Area Tournament, which will be held in Manchester. They will play Warren County at 5 p.m. Monday. A win there puts the Lady Raiders in the Area Championship on Friday at 5 p.m. All games at CMS.
The CMS boys will also participate in the area tournament. They play Harris at 6 p.m. Monday in Manchester.
5 Lady Raiders were named all-conference. They are, from left, Kaysen Morgan, Natalie Barnes, Adalyn Clark, Ella Arnold and Jaydee Nogodula.