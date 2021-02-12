CMS Lady Raiders fall in state semi-finals

The Coffee Middle School Lady Raiders struggled to find any offensive rhythm and dropped a 42-25 decision to Lake Forest Middle School in the TMSAA State semi-finals Friday night at Rockvale High School (a game you heard broadcast live on Thunder Radio).
Olivia Vinson finished with 13 points to lead the Lady Raiders. But offense was hard to come by.
A questionable traveling call on Vinson at the end of the first half wiped two points off the board for CMS. Lake Forest turned that around into a bucket and took an 18-10 lead into the locker room. Lake Forest took off an a 6-0 run to begin the second half and CMS wasn’t able to make a serious run at the lead.
Channah Gannon scored 7 points for CMS and Ella Arnold 3. The loss drops the Lady Raiders to 17-2 on the season.
The loss eliminates the Lady Raiders from state title contention. However, they will play for third place against Macon County at 10 a.m. Saturday at Rockvale High School.