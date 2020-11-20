CMS Lady Raiders fall for the first time this season

Coffee County’s Lady Raider basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Thursday night to visiting Lipscomb Academy – widely considered one of the best teams in the mid-state.
CMS held a 32-31 lead with 1:09 to play but Lipscomb scored 11 points over the last minute to leave Manchester with a 42-36 win.
Olivia Vinson showed out and carried the load for CMS – piling up 21 points. Vinson did her best to make up for production that was absent from Channah Gannon, CMS’ standout post who was out due to injury.
Sophie McInturf added 7 points for CMS, all in the second half. Also scoring for the Lady Raiders were Addi Sartain and Natalie Barnes with 3 and Ava McIntosh with 2.