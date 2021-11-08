CMS Lady Raiders drop E. Tullahoma, remain perfect; Raiders fall

Eighth grader Natalie Barnes piled up 27 points to lead the Coffee Middle School basketball team to a 61-27 rout of visiting East Tullahoma Monday night – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
It was a dominating win from start to finish for CMS to push the Lady Raiders to 5-0 on the year and 4-0 in CTC play.
The Lady Raiders led 32-16 at halftime and got a 30-point mercy rule running clock in the second half.
Ella Arnold put up 13 points for CMS in the win and sixth grader Adalyn Clark also added 13. Morgan Spears pitched in 4.
Raider boys fall
The Raiders weren’t able to handle the press of the East Panthers in a 56-16 loss.
The Raiders trailed 33-9 at the half and weren’t really able to mount a meaningful run. East forced 20 CMS turnovers. Luke Campbell and David Lewis each scored 5 points for CMS as the Raiders drop to 1-4 overall with the loss.