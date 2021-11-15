CMS Lady Raiders dominate Warren County; Raider slide continues

A dominating second quarter left Coffee Middle’s Lady Raiders up 36-13 at halftime and on their way to a 57-26 win at Warren County Monday night – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
Six different Lady Raiders scored points in the win – all six scoring in the first half, led by Natalie Barnes who finished with 20.
Ella Arnold scored 12 for CMS and sixth grader Adalyn Clark added 10. Morgan Spears scored 7 off the bench and Jaydee Nogodula and Kayson Morgan pitched in 4 apiece for the Lady Raiders.
The win improves the Lady Raiders to 9-1 on the season and a perfect 6-0 in CTC play.
Meanwhile, the Raider boys struggled to keep pace in a 44-20 loss to the Pioneers. The Raiders trailed 8-6 after one quarter, but a 12-0 Pioneer run to start the second quarter put the Raiders in a hole they couldn’t climb out of. The Raiders substituted liberally very early in the third quarter.
David Lewis paced CMS with 6 points. Jett Trussler, Levi Rollman and Briar Summers all pitched in 4, and Luke Campbell scored 2.
Both teams don’t play again until after Thanksgiving – when Cannon County comes to town on Nov. 29.
