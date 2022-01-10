CMS Lady Raiders dominate in home finale; Raiders fall to Warren County

Coffee Middle’s Lady Raiders honored their 8th graders and last year’s TMSAA State Final Four team in style Monday night with a 46-18 drubbing of visiting Warren County.
Natalie Barnes led the way with a 19 point performance, followed by 13 from Ella Arnold. Jaydee Nogodula added 5 and Hayleigh Harris 4. The Lady Raiders dominated from the tip and never trailed. They led 24-9 at halftime and 35-13 after three quarters.
It was 8th grade night for CMS. The win improved the Lady Raiders to 16-2 overall and 10-1 in conference play. The school also chose this night to bring back and honor last year’s Lady Raiders – the CTC Champions who went on to reach the TMSAA Final Four (photo below).
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO! CLICK HERE TO CATCH THE AUDIO REPLAY.
Raider boys – 19, Warren County 41
Turnovers were costly for the Raider boys Monday, as CMS gave it away 17 times in a 41-19 loss.
The Raiders made a strong run late in the first half to cut a 22-2 deficit to 24-12 at halftime. But the Raiders were completely shut out in the third quarter and Warren county pulled away for the win.
The Raiders drop to 4-12 with the loss. Briar Summers scored 5 points for the Raiders to lead the way off the bench.
Both teams will play at Harris on Thursday to close the regular season. Tip at 6 p.m..
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE BOYS REPLAY.