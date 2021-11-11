CMS Lady Raiders destroy West Tullahoma; Raiders fall

Coffee County Middle’s Lady Raiders remain perfect.
CMS went on the road Thursday and easily dispatched of West Tullahoma 48-17 to improve to 7-0 on the year. Natalie Barnes piled up 20 points in the win, followed by Ella Arnold with 14. Seventh grade guard Jaydee Nogodula buried a pair of 3 pointers for 6 points, Morgan Spears 4 points, Kayson Morgan 3 and Adalyn Clark 1.
CMS is 5-0 in conference play with the win. The Lady Raiders will play again Saturday in the Rockvale Tournament.
Raider boys fall to Bobcats
A 17-point Bobcat 4th quarter squashed any hopes of a Raider rally in a 39-27 loss on the road Thursday.
David Lewis paced the Raiders in points with 8, followed by Levi Rollman with 6 and Luke Campbell and Tallan Crosslin with 5 apiece.
The loss drops the CMS boys to 1-6 overall, 1-4 in CTC play.