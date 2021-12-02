CMS Lady Raiders complete season sweep of Cannon County

The Coffee County Middle Lady Raider basketball team completed the season sweep of Cannon County Thursday night.
Coffee County went on the road and left Woodbury with a 49-25 win – playing all substitutes for the fourth quarter. It was the second win over Cannon County this week.
Ella Arnold led the way with 16 points. Natalie Barnes scored 15 and Jaydee Nogodula 7 in the win.
The win improves the Lady Raiders to 11-1 on the season. Coach David Vinson and player guests will be on the Coffee Coaches Show Saturday, Dec. 4. The show airs from 10-11 am on Thunder Radio, live from Al White Ford Lincoln.