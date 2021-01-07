CMS Lady Raiders blow past Warren County

Seven different Lady Raiders scored points – including two in double digits – as Coffee Middle pulled away from Warren County in a 51-17 win Thursday night over Warren County in McMinnville.
The win improves the Lady Raiders to 11-1 overall and keeps a perfect 10-0 Central Tennessee Conference record.
CMS led 15-7 after the first quarter and really pulled away in the second – outscoring the Lady Pioneers 14-0 to take a 29-7 halftime lead.
Eighth graders Channah Gannon and Olivia Vinson paced the Lady Raiders with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Vinson hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter and finished 4-of-6 at the free-throw line. Gannon dominated in the paint and also stepped outside to knock down a 3-pointer.
Ava McIntosh picked up 9 points for the Lady Raiders – all coming in the second and third quarters – including a 3-pointer. Sophie McInturff added 7 points, Natalie Barnes 5, Kaylee Mason 5 and Ella Arnold 2.
The Lady Raiders will host North Franklin on Monday, Jan. 11.