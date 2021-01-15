CMS Lady Raiders advance to CTC title game

Coffee Middle School’s Lady Raiders got off to a sluggish start by their standards Thursday … they only led by 7 at the end of the first quarter.
But it wasn’t close after that. Olivia Vinson dropped 10 points in the second quarter to go along with 5 each from Ava McIntosh and Natalie Barnes as the Lady Raiders dropped South Franklin 55-13 in the semi-finals of the CTC Tournament in Shelbyville.
The win keeps the Lady Raiders perfect CTC record intact and advances them to the CTC Championship game at noon Saturday at Harris Middle School. That game will be broadcast LIVE on Thunder Radio.
Vinson went on to finish with 18 points to lead the way for CMS Thursday night.
Lady Raider Sophie McInturff dropped in 8 points, powered by a pair of 3-pointers. Channah Gannon scored 8 on a perfect 8-of-8 performance at the free-throw line in the first half, and Ella Arnold sunk a pair of 3-pointers and two free throws in the fourth quarter to finish with 8 points.
McIntosh scored 7 for the Lady Raiders, Barnes 5, and Peyton Graham 3.