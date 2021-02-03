CMS Lady Raider knock down Oakland in sectional semis

Coffee Middle jumped on top of Oakland Middle School early Wednesday night and never let up.
Six first quarter points from Ava McIntosh set the tone and the Lady Raiders rolled to a 36-14 win in the semi-finals of the TMSAA Section 2 Tournament at Stewarts Creek Middle School.
CMS led 13-2 after the first quarter and 22-7 at the halftime break.
Olivia Vinson led the way for the Lady Raiders with 10 points, followed by Channah Gannon who pumped in 9 points. Mcintosh and Sophie McInturff each put in 6 points for the Lady Raiders. Natalie Barnes hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter. Jaydee Nogodula added 2 points.
The win improves CMS to 16-1 on the season and advances the Lady Raiders to the sectional finals at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Stewarts Creek Middle School.