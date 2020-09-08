CMS football Raiders remain perfect, rout North on Homecoming

Coffee Middle School’s football team remains perfect on the season, now 4-0 after a dominating 42-7 win over North on Homecoming Tuesday night at Carden-Jarrell Field (A game you heard broadcast on Thunder Radio. To hear the podcast, click here.).
The Raiders got off to a quick start behind a Caiden Martin 8-yard touchdown, followed by a 27-yard dash from Cole Pippenger, 12-yard score from Martin, 7-yard run from Pippenger and an 18-yard interception return for a score by Brennan Young to take a 35-0 lead.
Pippenger returned a punt 67 yards early in the third quarter to cap the scoring for the Raiders, who substituted liberally for the remainder of the game.
Pippenger finished with 67 yards on six carries and a pair of scores. He was 2-of-4 through the air for 27 yards. Martin had 40 yards on three carries and two scores to go along with a 15 yard reception.
The Raiders will be at Warren County on the 15th and then host White County to wrap up the regular season on Sept. 22. With an undefeated record, CMS controls its destiny to play in the CTC Championship game, which will be held Oct. 3.