CMS football Raiders finish perfect regular season; to host CTC title game Oct. 3

It was clear within the first few minutes that Coffee County was more physical than White County on Tuesday.
The Coffee Middle School Raiders dominated the visiting Warriors, putting up 35 first half points and cruising to a 42-22 win over White County on eighth grade night to finish the regular season undefeated at 6-0 and claim the CTC regular season championship.
Caiden Martin got the Raiders on the board early with a dominating stiff arm and an 11-yard sprint into the end zone.
Martin also scored on a run from 22-yards out with 6:31 left in the first half to put the Raiders up 21-0, and again late in the first half when he got outside and rumbled 31 yards for a score.
Cole Pippenger was the other key piece to the Raider offense. Pippenger showed out, scoring on a 10-yard run, a quarterback sneak that he managed to take 46-yards untouched and a 2-yard power run.
The Raiders will host the CTC Championship game on Saturday, Oct. 3. Game-time and opponent are not yet determined.