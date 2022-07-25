CMS football opens season next week; Westwood Blue-White game approaching. Check here for complete schedules

Middle school football in Middle Tennessee is fast approaching.
The Coffee Middle Red Raiders and Westwood Rockets kickoff their respective seasons next week – the Raiders with a regular season home game and the Rockets with their annual Blue-White Fundraiser intra squad.
Here are the schedules for each team, including scheduled Thunder Radio broadcasts.
COFFEE MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE. BOLD INDICATES THUNDER RADIO HOMETOWN SPORTS SERIES BROADCAST (107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, thunder1320.com)
|Thursday
|8/4/22
|6:30 p.m.
|CMS
|Football
|VS West Wilson
|Home
|Tuesday
|8/9/22
|6:30 p.m.
|CMS
|Football
|VS Harris
|Away
|Friday
|8/12/22
|6:30 p.m.
|CMS
|Football
|VS Walter J Baird
|Home
|Tuesday
|8/16/22
|6:30 p.m.
|CMS
|Football
|VS Tullahoma
|Away
|Tuesday
|8/23/22
|6:30 p.m.
|CMS
|Football
|VS Warren County
|Home
|Thursday
|9/8/22
|6:30 p.m.
|CMS
|Football
|VS North
|Away
|Tuesday
|9/13/22
|6:30 p.m.
|CMS
|Football
|VS Harris Middle
|Home
|Thursday
|9/22/22
|11:30 a.m.
|CMS
|Football
|VS Warren County
|Away
|Saturday
|10/1/22
|TBD
|CMS
|Football
|CTC Title Game
|TBD
WESTWOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE. BOLD INDICATES THUNDER RADIO HOMETOWN SPORTS SERIES BROADCAST. (107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, thunder1320.com)
|Thursday
|8/4/22
|TBD
|WMS
|Football
|Blue & White Game
|Home
|Friday
|8/5/22
|TBD
|WMS
|Football
|Jamboree
|Cascade
|Thursday
|8/11/22
|6:30 p.m.
|WMS
|Football
|VS Cannon County
|Away
|Thursday
|8/18/22
|6:30 p.m.
|WMS
|Football
|VS Cascade
|Away
|Thursday
|8/25
|6:30 p.m.
|WMS
|Football
|VS Liberty
|Home
|Thursday
|9/1/22
|6:30 p.m.
|WMS
|Football
|VS Fayetteville City
|Away
|Thursday
|9/8/22
|6:30 p.m.
|WMS
|Football
|VS Eagleville
|Home
|Thursday
|9/15/22
|6:30 p.m.
|WMS
|Football
|VS Community
|Away
|Thursday
|9/22/22
|6:30 p.m.
|WMS
|Football
|VS Forrest
|Home
|Thursday
|9/29/22
|TBD
|WMS
|Football
|DRVC Championship
|TBD