CMS football opens season next week; Westwood Blue-White game approaching. Check here for complete schedules

Middle school football in Middle Tennessee is fast approaching.

The Coffee Middle Red Raiders and Westwood Rockets kickoff their respective seasons next week – the Raiders with a regular season home game and the Rockets with their annual Blue-White Fundraiser intra squad.

Here are the schedules for each team, including scheduled Thunder Radio broadcasts.

COFFEE MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE. BOLD INDICATES THUNDER RADIO HOMETOWN SPORTS SERIES BROADCAST (107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, thunder1320.com)

Thursday8/4/226:30 p.m.CMSFootballVS West WilsonHome
Tuesday8/9/226:30 p.m.CMSFootballVS HarrisAway
Friday8/12/226:30 p.m.CMSFootballVS Walter J BairdHome
Tuesday8/16/226:30 p.m.CMSFootballVS TullahomaAway
Tuesday8/23/226:30 p.m.CMSFootballVS Warren CountyHome
Thursday9/8/226:30 p.m.CMSFootballVS NorthAway
Tuesday9/13/226:30 p.m.CMSFootballVS Harris MiddleHome
Thursday9/22/2211:30 a.m.CMSFootballVS Warren CountyAway
Saturday10/1/22TBDCMSFootballCTC Title GameTBD

WESTWOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE. BOLD INDICATES THUNDER RADIO HOMETOWN SPORTS SERIES BROADCAST. (107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, thunder1320.com)

Thursday8/4/22TBDWMSFootballBlue & White GameHome
Friday8/5/22TBDWMSFootballJamboreeCascade
Thursday8/11/226:30 p.m.WMSFootballVS Cannon CountyAway
Thursday8/18/226:30 p.m.WMSFootballVS CascadeAway
Thursday8/256:30 p.m.WMSFootballVS LibertyHome
Thursday9/1/226:30 p.m.WMSFootballVS Fayetteville CityAway
Thursday9/8/226:30 p.m.WMSFootballVS EaglevilleHome
Thursday9/15/226:30 p.m.WMSFootballVS CommunityAway
Thursday9/22/226:30 p.m.WMSFootballVS ForrestHome
Thursday9/29/22TBDWMSFootballDRVC ChampionshipTBD