CMS football drops opener; Westwood volleyball wins Thursday

Thursday was the opener for a couple of area middle school fall sports teams.
The Westwood Rocket volleyball team got off to a good start, improving to 1-0 and getting coach Hayley Banks her first career win as a middle school head coach by dropping Community in straight sets: 25-22 and 25-23. Meanwhile, the JV Lady Rockets fell 11-25 and 12-25.
It was not as good of a night for the CMS Raider football team. The Raiders were down 34-0 at the half and were unable to recover. (see photo gallery below)