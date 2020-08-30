CMS, CHS cross country teams show out Saturday

The Coffee County Middle and Central High School cross country teams had several standout performances at the Voyles Classic Saturday in Warren County.
Sophie McInturff took first place overall in the middle school girls division, while Chloe Hensiek took sixth.
Emmanuel Rodriguez placed first overall for middle school boys division.
Meanwhile, Patricia Barrera and Kailee Rossman took third and fourth overall for high school girls, respectively. Jacob Rutledge placed first overall in high school boys and Garrett Masters ninth.
Both the CHS boys and girls teams took second overall.