CMS boys pick up first win, Lady Raiders roll at South

Coffee Middle sent its basketball teams to Cowan Thurday and both the Raiders and Lady Raiders returned with a pair of conference wins.
Lady Raiders 37, South 18
Despite not having the services of leading scorer Ella Arnold, the Lady Raiders took care of business Thursday. Eighth grader Natalie Barnes paced CMS with 15 points on the night, with a pair of sixth graders close behind: Adalyn Clark with 8 points and Sierra Starr with 7.
Kayson Morgan added 5 points and Jaydee Nogodula 2.
The Lady Raiders remain undefeated with the win – improving to 4-0 on the season. They were scheduled to play Westwood on Friday, but that game has been postponed. They will host East Tullahoma Monday, Nov. 8.
Raiders 20, South 17
Coffee County held South to just 2 points in the entire first half and then held on for a 20-17 win Thursday night. It was Coffee County’s first win of the season.
The Raiders were led by Jase Cashion and Tallan Crosslin, each with 5 points.
CMS will host East Tullahoma on Monday.