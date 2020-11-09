CMS boys cancel 4 games due to COVID exposure

The Coffee County Middle School Red Raider basketball team has cancelled its next four games due to COVID-19 exposure.
The Raiders were scheduled to play Monday, Nov. 9, against White County but that game was cancelled. The Raiders are also having to cancel Thursday, Nov. 12 at West Tullahoma, Monday, Nov. 16 against Warren County and Tuesday, Nov. 17 against Westwood.
The Raiders will attempt to reschedule these games if dates are available. Coffee County’s first game back will be Thursday, Nov. 19 when East Tullahoma will travel to Manchester. The Raiders already missed one game earlier this season – cancelling a home game with North due to COVID-19 exposure.
Meanwhile, the Lady Raider basketball team will continue to play. Thunder Radio will update any schedule changes.