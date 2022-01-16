CMS basketball teams play in CTC tournament this week

The Coffee Middle School basketball teams travel to South Middle School in Cowan this week in hopes of bringing home a CTC Tournament Championship.
The CMS Lady Raiders, with an 11-1 conference record, have the tournament’s no. 1 seed and receive a BYE in the first round. The Lady Raiders will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday night against the Winner of East Tullahoma and Warren County. A win in that game puts CMS in the title game – which will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday.
This is a single elimination tournament.
Meanwhile, the Raider boys are on the opposite side of the coin. CMS is the bottom seed (7) with a 2-10 conference record and will take on no. 2 North at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. If they win, they will play at 7 p.m. Thursday in the semi-finals. The boys championship game is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
See complete brackets below.