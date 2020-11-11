CMS basketball reschedules Thursday games

Coffee County Middle School’s basketball teams have had to do more juggling to their schedules due to COVID-19 issues and restrictions.
The undefeated CMS Lady Raiders were set to host West Tullahoma Thursday (Nov. 12) in a girls-only contest. That game has now been rescheduled for Jan. 5, when both boys and girls teams will play host to West Tullahoma. The boys game had already been rescheduled due to COVID-19. Tip for the girls game is set for 6 p.m. and the boys to follow.
Also, next Monday’s home game with Warren County has been moved to Dec. 8, when both boys and girls teams will play. The next home game for both teams will be on Thursday, Nov. 19 when they welcome East Tullahoma to Manchester. Tip is set for 6 p.m. and you can hear both games live on Thunder Radio as part of the Mid Tenn Turf Hometown Sports Series. Listen live on 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, on the Manchester Go smartphone app, thunder1320.com and on Amazon Alexa devices > “Alexa, play Thunder Radio.”