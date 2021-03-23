CMS baseball, softball both get road wins over North

Coffee County Middle School’s baseball and softball teams both went to North Franklin Monday and left with decisive wins.
The Lady Raider softball team won easily, 11-5 on the scoreboard with a home run from eighth-grader Ava McIntosh. The win improves the Lady Raiders to 5-3 on the season after going 2-1 in a tournament at Cascade over the weekend.
Meanwhile, the Raider baseball team easily disposed of North 17-1.
The Raider baseball team is now 5-1 overall and 5-0 in CTC play.
Both teams will host North on Tuesday. First pitch set for 5 p.m.