Claybusters Open Season with Strong Showing

The Coffee County Claybusters opened the 2019-2020 season on Saturday in an AIM team shoot at Big Springs in Christiana. Four Claybuster squads competed on the day and 3 of those team captured titles in their respective classes. In individual competition, the Claybusters grabbed 3 individual championships and 4 runner-up finishes.
Team #1 won the Junior Division, Class A with a team score of 464 out of 500. Team #1 was led by Hayden Jacobs who shot a 96(out of a possible 100); Landon Meadows shot a 94; Tucker Carlton shot a 93, Victoria Majors had a 92 and Logan Meadows finished with an 89.
Team #4 won the Sub Junior Division, Class B with a team score of 454. Garrett Taylor was the leading shooter as he dropped 96 clays(out of a possible 100). Jonah Wyatt shattered 94; Riley Bellomy and Dylan Hickerson shot 89 and Jacob Anderson busted 86.
In Individual competition, Garret Taylor won the Sub Junior championship and the handicap championship. Hayden Jacobs was the Junior runner up and doubles champion. Jonah Wyatt was the Sub Junior runner up and handicap runner up. And Logan Meadows was the runner up in doubles.