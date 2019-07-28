Claybusters Open Grand National Championship on Monday

Eighteen members of the Coffee County Claybusters have traveled to Sparta, Illinois for the American Trapshooting Association(ATA) AIM Grand American World Trapshooting Championships. The Claybusters will compete on Monday and TUesday at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta , IL
The Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA) is the official governing body of the sport of Trapshooting and was founded in 1889. The purpose of AIM is to provide a safe and positive experience with firearms and registered trapshooting for youth, elementary school through college age. AIM encourages good sportsmanship and personal responsibility through competition while establishing the foundation to make trapshooting a lifelong avocation.
Members of the Claybusters are no stranger to the event as it has served as the season ending event for the team each year. Last season, the Claybusters earned 3 team titles in their strongest performance ever.
To get more information about the Claybusters, you can visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/145542225487727/ The Claybusters are coached by Scott Dickson, Barry Carlton, and Heath Jacobs.