Claybusters Make a Trophy Haul on Saturday

The Coffee County Claybusters traveled to Christiana on Saturday for their final shoot of the 2019 portion of their schedule.  With 4 teams competing, the Claybusters captured 3 team championships and 5 individual titles and 3 individual runner-up finishes. 

The Claybusters Team #1 the Junior Division, A & B Class with the High Overall score of 469.  Team members were: Hayden Jacobs(who shot 96 clays out of a possible 100), Landon Meadows(94), Logan Meadows(94), Turcker Carlton(93) and Victoria Majors(92).

Team #2 came in 2nd place in the Junior Division, C Class with a score of 417 which was 19 targets behind Riverdale.  Team members were:  Cody Warren(98), Braden Davenport(98), Maddux Sain(88), Emily Deford(73) and Hallie Jacobs(60).

Team #3 won the Sub-Junior Division, C & D Class with a score of 393.  Team members were: Aubrey Payne(91), Braden Davidson(88), James Goldston(87), Reagan Hershman(89) and Forrest Smith(44).

Team #4 won the Sub-Junior Division, A & B Class with the High Overall score of 455.  Team members were: Jonah Wyatt(98), Garrett Taylor(96), Riley Bellomy(90), Dylan Hickerson(89) and Jacob Anderson(82). 

Individually, Landon Meadows was the Junior Class A champion.  Hayden Jacobs was runner-up on a tiebreaker in the Junior Class B.  Cody Douglas was the overall Junior champion defeating teammate Braden Brandon in a tiebreaker.  Jonah Wyatt was the Sub-Junior champion.  Teammate Garrett Taylor was the Sub-junior runner-up.  Taylor captured the championships in the Doubles and Handicap competition as well. 

The Claybusters return to the Big Springs on Saturday, January 4th.  Opening rounds will begin around 10 AM. 