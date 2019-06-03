Claybusters Have Good Showing at Region Championships

The Meadows brothers helped lead the Junior Varsity(middle school age group) team to a first place finish in their division. The JV team shot a 465 to outdistance MTCS by 26 clays. Emma Mathews shot a 91, Xavier Bartley shot a 90 and Brayden Davenport added an 86 to grab the title. Mathews 91 was good enough for her to finish as the 3rd best lady shooter in the event.
The high school team did not have their best performance as they finished in 7th place with a final tally of 472. Dickson County won the Varsity division with a score of 488. The varsity squad was led by Hayden Jacobs who shot a 97. Colter Smith added a 96, Victoria Majors shattered 94 targets while Tucker Carlton shot 93. Cheyenne Martin rounded out the squad with a 92 which was good enough for 6th place in the ladies division. Majors was 1 slot ahead of her as she finished in 5th place. Jacobs score was tied for 4th highest as he ended up in 16th place following the tiebreakers.On Sunday, the Intermediate Advanced Squad won their division with a score of 455 which was 11 clays better than 2nd place Franklin High School. Riley Bellomy was the hot shooter for the IA squad as he shot a 96. Garrett Taylor scored a 95, Aubrey Payne had a 91Jonah Wyatt broke 88 targets and Davidson Braden shot 85.
Individually on Sunday, Jacob Anderson captured 3rd place in the Intermediate Entry class with a score of 87. Bellomy’s score of 96 was good enough for 2nd place in the boys’ Intermediate Advanced class followed by Taylor who finished in 3rd place. Payne’s 91 was good enough for 2nd place in the ladies’ Intermediate Advanced class.
The Claybusters are back in action on Tuesday, June 11th and Wednesday, June 12th when they return to Nashville for the AIM State Championships. The SCTP state championship will take place on June 18th through 22nd. Both events will take place at the Nashville Gun Club.