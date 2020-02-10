Claybusters Grab Individual Titles in Saturday Shoot

Members of the Coffee County Claybusters were in action on Saturday in an individual tournament at Highland Rim Shooters Club in Tullahoma. As expected, the Claybusters came away with the bulk of the honors sweeping the 5 titles in the youth classes.
The overall singles winner was Logan Meadows. Victoria Majors captured the Lady’s title. Hayden Jacobs was the high scorer in the junior division. Garrett Taylor was the winner of the Sub-Junior division and Jacob Anderson won the title in the Class C division.
The Claybusters return to action on Saturday, March 14th when they return to Highland Rim for another individual shoot. That shoot is set to get underway at 9 AM.