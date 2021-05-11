CJ Anthony signs to play football at Cumberland

Coffee County senior CJ Anthony officially signed to play collegiate football with Cumberland University.
The Cumberland Phoenix is an NAIA school located in Lebanon. The school just wrapped up its spring season at 2-5, a season that was pushed back due to COVID-19.
“I feel like this is the best fit for me,” Anthony told Thunder Radio. “It feels like another Manchester, very hometown environment (and) a lot of support from the fans.”
Anthony added that the short travel between Cumberland and Manchester was also a factor for him.
“Being an hour away and me wanting to continue to come back had a big factor in my decision.”
During his Red Raider career, Anthony served multiple roles on the football field. He started as a wide receiver, at defensive back and as a kick returner. He returned a kick for a touchdown last season and also his junior season.
He has been told he will be at receiver in college.
“I played a lot of receiver my junior year and had to do what was best for my team and focus on the defensive side my senior year,” said Anthony. “I feel like I’ll be returning a lot of kicks there. That’s what they have asked me to do.”
Anthony plans to major in business administration.
“Thank you to all my coaches. Especially coach (Doug) Greene for working with me the past two years. Thank you for all the support from the community of Manchester, my friends and my family.
“I want to thank God most importantly. Because I wouldn’t’ be in the position I am today without him.”