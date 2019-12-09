CHS Wrestling Opens Duals Season with Saturday Meet

The Red Raider wrestling team competed in their first duals’ tournament of the year on Saturday. Coffee County finished the day with a record of 1 and 2. Coffee County got a win over Riverdale in opening round. The Red Raiders dropped close decisions to Mt. Juliet and Lebanon.
In their 42 to 36 win over Riverdale, Coffee County got pinfall wins from Gavin Prater(at 145 pounds), Terreance Taylor(160) and Zachary Speagle(170). Coffee County also got forfeit wins from Dalton Long(126), Jeremiah Wardell(106), Cardin Stump(285) and Christopher Speagle(220).
In the 2nd round, the Red Raiders ran into the host Bears of Mt. Juliet. Coffee County fell by a final score of 48 to 30. Coffee County got a forfeit win from Gabriel Westbrook(120) combined with 4 pinfall wins. Getting pin for the Red Raiders was Cardin Stump(285), Hunter Massey(132), Jordan Taylor(182) and Gavin Prater(145).
The Red Raiders were eliminated by Lebanon 47 to 24. Christopher Speagle(220) and Hunter Massey(132) captured forfeit wins. Jeremiah Wardell(106) and Zachary Speagle(170) earned pinfall wins for Coffee County.
Coffee County returns to the mat on Tuesday. The Raider grapplers will travel to Warren County to take on Warren County, Oakland and Franklin County in a 4 team match. The match will take place in the Warren County football facility. The first match will begin at 6 PM.